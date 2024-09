Tokyo, seria preoccupazione su missile lanciato dalla Cina

epa11603169 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, a candidate for Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) presidential election, speaks during a debate at the Nixon Kisha Club in Tokyo, Japan, 14 September 2024. Japan's LDP is amid a leadership election, with the official campaign period commencing on 12 September 2024. The election will determine the party's new president, who is expected to become the next prime minister due to the LDP's majority in the National Diet. This election follows the decision of current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida not to seek re-election. EPA/TAKASHI AOYAMA / POOL