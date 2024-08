Tokyo, "da incursione aereo Cina grave violazione sovranità"

epa09240902 A handout photo made available by the Royal Malaysian Air Force on 01 June 2021 shows Chinese military plane 'Ilyushin Il-76' seen after it was detected at the airspace of the Malaysian Maritime Zone in Kota Kinabalu, state of Sabah, Malaysia, 30 May 2021. 'The incident of Chinese air force aircraft entering the country's airspace was a serious threat to national sovereignty and aviation security', Royal Malaysian Air Force Commander General Ackbal Abdul Samad said in a statement released on 01 June 2021. EPA/Royal Malaysian Air Force HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES