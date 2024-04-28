Titanic, venduto per 1,5 milioni orologio di un ricco passeggero
epa05838908 A handout photo made available by the Press Office on the occasion of the presentation of the US exhibition "Titanic. The artifact exhibition" in Turin, northern Italy, 09 March 2017. The exhibition is a real journey on the ocean liner and its tragic fate, through objects of the passengers and on-board staff, parts of the wreck and, exclusively for Italy, the stories of the 37 Italians who were on board during the 15 April 1912 fateful morning. The event wull run from 18 March to 25 June at Promotrice delle Belle Arti in Turin. EPA/PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 28 APR - Un orologio d'oro indossato da John Jacob Astor IV, l'uomo più ricco a bordo del Titanic , è stato venduto all'asta per la cifra record di quasi 1,5 milioni di dollari. L'orologio è stato venduto a dieci volte il prezzo d'asta previsto, stabilidendo un "nuovo record mondiale per i cimeli del Titanic", ha spiegato alla Cnn Andrew Aldridge, amministratore delegato della casa d'aste Henry Aldridge and Son. Astor era una delle circa 1.500 persone che morirono quando il Titanic affondò il 15 aprile 1912 dopo aver colpito un iceberg. Sua moglie incinta, Madeleine, è invece sopravvissuta.
