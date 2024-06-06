Timmermans esulta su X, è in testa in Olanda
epa11392854 GroenLinks PvdA leader Frans Timmermans rides a bicycle on his way to a polling station prior to casting his vote for the election of Dutch members for the European Parliament, in Maastricht, the Netherlands, 06 June 2024. The European Parliament elections take place across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024, with the European elections in the Netherlands taking place on 06 June. EPA/ROB ENGELAAR
AA
L'AJA, 06 GIU - Nessuna parola ma due cuori, uno rosso e uno verde, e la foto di una stretta di mano con lo Spitzenkandidat Bas Eickhout in onore dell'alleanza laburisti-verdi. Con questa scelta social Frans Timmermans esulta su X dopo i primi exit poll che vedono la sua lista in testa alle elezioni europee nei Paesi Bassi, scongiurando il sorpasso dell'ultradestra di Geert Wilders pronosticato invece alla vigilia.
