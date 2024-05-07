TikTok impugna negli Usa la legge che prevede il bando
epa11156766 A sign is on display at TikTok in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 February 2024. The city of New York, along with the school district and health organizations, filed a lawsuit against the parent companies of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube, alleging that their services damage the mental health of young adults and children. The lawsuit was also filed in the Los Angeles County branch of the California Superior Court because of the company's ties to the area. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
AA
WASHINGTON, 07 MAG - TikTok ha formalizzato la causa contro gli Stati Uniti per la legge che costringe la casa madre cinese a vendere la piattaforma di social media, a pena di essere messa al bando. Negli atti si invoca il primo emendamento sostenendo che la vendita forzata e' incostituzionale.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti