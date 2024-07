Tifone Gaemi in Cina, evacuate 300.000 persone nell'est

epa11495300 A backhoe is used to clear a road of mud and debris at riverside park in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 July 2024. A state of calamity was declared in the Philippine capital of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces in order to activate resources to address effects of massive floods from monsoon rainfall caused by typhoon Gaemi on 24 July. Flood evacuees began returning to their homes while other affected families still remain in evacuation centers in need of relief supplies. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA