Thailandia: parlamento elegge premier figlia del tycoon Thaksin

epa11550860 Pheu Thai Party's leader and candidate for prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra greets the media upon arrival to monitor the parliamentary vote to elect the new prime minister, at the Pheu Thai Party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2024. The ruling Pheu Thai Party and alliance parties will nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, in the parliamentary vote to become Thailand's 31st prime minister and form the 11 party coalition government. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT