Thailandia: l'ex premier incriminato per insulti alla monarchia

epa11419237 Security guards secure the area as journalists wait for the arrival of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra during his arraignment to face charges of insulting the monarchy at Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 June 2024. The Criminal Court has released former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on bail after he was indicted over 'lese majeste' crime charges allegedly for defaming the monarchy in his comments during an interview with South Korean newspaper on 21 May 2015. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT