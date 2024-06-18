Thailandia legalizza nozze gay,primo Paese in sud-est Asia

epa11383445 A foreign gay couple kiss during the LGBTQ+ parade to mark the Pride Month celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 June 2024. Thousands of Thai and international LGBTQIA+ participants take part in the annual Bangkok Pride parade to mark Pride Month under the 'Celebration of Love' concept to promote diversity and equal rights for all members of society as well as to celebrate the legalization of the Marriage Equality Act after Thai lawmakers passed the bill to legalize same-sex marriage, which makes Thailand to be the first Southeast Asia country to legalize same-sex marriage. The pride month is celebrated across the world annually in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising to raise awareness and promote sexual diversity and equal rights for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT