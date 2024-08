Thailandia: frana sull'isola di Phuket, 5 morti

epa04538638 A photo made available on 23 December 2014 shows foreign tourists enjoy on the 2004 tsunami hit Patong beach, Phuket island, southern Thailand, 30 November 2014. Ceremonies across Phuket and Phang Nga are held to mark the ten year anniversary of the Boxing Day tsunami which struck 26 December 2004. More than 5,000 people were killed in Thailand, many of them foreigners vacationing in the area, among more than 280,000 who were killed or are missing as the devastating waves struck 14 nations on the Indian Ocean. EPA/YONGYOT PRUKSARAK