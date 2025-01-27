Testimoni, chiuse frontiere con Ruanda a Goma

epa11855102 (CORRECTION) â€“ This is to amend image epa11854863-epa11854878 issued on 26 January 2025, correcting location to Munigi, outskirts of Goma (not: Mugini). The revised caption reads: People carry their belongings as they flee the fightings between the M23 rebels and the Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) in Munigi, outskirts of Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 26 January 2025. Nine South African soldiers as well as three Malawians and a Uruguayan soldier serving with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or MONUSCO, been killed in clashes with rebels from the M23 group over the past days. EPA/MICHEL LUNANGA (CORRECTION) â€“ This is to amend image epa11854863-epa11854878 issued on 26 January 2025, correcting location to Munigi, outskirts of Goma (not: Mugini).