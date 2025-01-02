Terrorista e conducente Tesla sono stati nella stessa base
epa11801727 Police investigate a house in the 7th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 01 January 2025. At least 10 people are dead and 30 injured after a man drove a white pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street. The driver was killed in a shootout with police. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. EPA/SHAWN FINK
AA
WASHINGTON, 02 GEN - L'uomo sospettato di aver fatto esplodere un pick-up della Tesla davanti alle Trump towers di Las Vegas e il terrorista di New Orleans hanno prestato servizio per un periodo nella stessa base militare. Lo hanno riferito fonti alla tv locale Denver7 senza precisare quale, mentre la polizia continua ad indagare su un possibile legame tra Matthew Livelsberger e Shamsud-Din Jabbar.
