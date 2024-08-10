Terremoto magnitudo 6.8 al largo isola russa di Sachalin
ROMA, 10 AGO - Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 6.8 è stata registrata oggi al largo della costa sud-orientale dell'isola russa di Sachalin, a nord dell'isola giapponese di Hokkaido. Lo riporta il sito del Sistema di allarme tsunami statunitense, che non segnala alcun allarme tsunami. Anche l'istituto geofisico statunitense Usgs riporta il terremoto - a 150 km a est di Dolinsk e ad una profondità di 406,5 km - ma stima che ha avuto una magnitudo in 6.5.
