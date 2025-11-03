Terremoto in Afghanistan, il bilancio sale ad almeno 20 morti

epa12499991 A man who was injured in an earthquake receives treatment at a hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, 03 November 2025. At least five people were killed and over 140 injured after a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of northern Afghanistan’s largest cities, early 03 November, according to the country’s disaster management authority. The quake, which hit at a depth of 28 kilometers, caused damage to homes and the historic Blue Mosque, while tremors were also felt in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Officials warned the death toll could rise, as the impoverished nation struggles with limited disaster response capacity following reduced international aid since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover. EPA/NAJIB FARYAD