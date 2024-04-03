Terremoto di magnitudo 7.4 a Taiwan, allerta tsunami
ROMA, 03 APR - Un terremoto di magnitudo 7.4 è stato registrato oggi sulla costa orientale di Taiwan, riporta l'Istituto geofisico statunitense Usgs. Il sisma è stato localizzato a 18 km a sud-est di Hualien City, a circa 155 km a sud della capitale Taipei, ad una profondità di 34,8 km. Due allarmi tsunami sono stati emessi in seguito alla violenta scossa - uno per Taiwan e uno per il Giappone - che è stata seguita da un secondo sisma di magnitudo 6.5. Il secondo terremoto è stato localizzato in mare, a 11 km a nord-est di Hualien City, ad una profondità di 11,8 km.
