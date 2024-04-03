Terremoto di magnitudo 7.4 a Taiwan, allerta tsunami

epa08874965 Chen Kuo-chang, director of the Seismological Center, briefs reporters on the strong earthquake at the Seismological Center in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 December 2020. A magnitude 6.7 quake hit Ilan, northeastern Taiwan, with an epicenter 76.8 kilometers under the sea, on 10 December 2020. The quake, the strongest to hit Taiwan in 11 years, caused landslide and rock fall damaging on four parked cars, but there was no immediate report of casualties. EPA/DAVID CHANG