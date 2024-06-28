Terremoto di magnitudo 7.2 al largo del Perù
ROMA, 28 GIU - Un terremoto di magnitudo 7.2 è stato registrato davanti alla costa del Perù: lo rende noto l'Istituto geofisico statunitense Usgs. Il Centro di allerta tsunami del Pacifico ha avvertito che onde alte fino a tre metri sono "possibili lungo alcune coste". Il sisma è stato localizzato a 8 km a ovest di Atiquipa, ad una profondità di 28 km.
