Terremoto di magnitudo 6.2 in Messico in stato Michoacan

epa11819746 People gather in the street following an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 January 2025. According to the Mexican National Seismological Service (SSN), a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit 47 km southwest of Coalcoman, Michoacan State, early 12 January, followed by up to 37 aftershocks, which were felt in several parts of the country. EPA/MARIO GUZMAN