Terremoto di magnitudo 6.2 in Guatemala
AA
GUATEMALA CITY, 21 LUG - Un terremoto di magnitudo 6.2 ha colpito ieri sera il Guatemala, rende noto l'Istituto geofisico statunitense Usgs. Il sisma, che non ha provocato vittime o danni, è stato avvertito anche in El Salvador e Nicaragua. La scossa è stata registrata alle 20:53 di sabato ora locale (le 4:53 di questa mattina in Italia), con il suo epicentro a otto chilometri a sud-est della città di Jalapa, ad una profondità di 265,5 chilometri.
