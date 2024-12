Terremoto a Vanuatu, il bilancio delle vittime scende a 9

epa11783259 A handout photo made available by the Vanuatu Police Force shows rescue teams conducting search and rescue operations following an earthquake in Port Vila, Vanuatu, 17 December 2024 (issued 18 December 2024). A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the waters of the Vanuatu archipelago in the South Pacific on 17 December, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 200 people injured, according to Katie Greenwood, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC Pacific), citing government sources. EPA/Vanuatu Police Force HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES