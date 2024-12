Tensione a Maputo alla vigilia di Natale dopo le manifestazioni

epa11791238 Supporters of the President-elect of Mozambique Daniel Chapo (not pictured) cheer in Maputo, Mozambique, 23 Decdember 2024. Mozambique's Constitutional Council (CC) on 23 Decdember proclaimed Daniel Chapo, the Frelimo (Mozambique Liberation Front)-backed candidate, as the winner of the election for President of the Republic, with 65.17 percent of the votes, succeeding Filipe Nyusi in office. EPA/LUISA NHANTUMBO