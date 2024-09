Tempesta Boris, in Austria attesa seconda ondata di alluvioni

epa11606111 A handout photo made available by the Press Office of the Austrian Ministry of Defence shows a Black Hawk S-70 from the Austrian Armed Forces (Bundesheer) flying over flooding on the B19 near Markersdorf, in the Austrian state of Lower Austria, 15 September 2024. According to the Austrian Ministry of Defence, two people have been rescued in the operation. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer stated on 15 September that the 'situation remains serious', especially in Lower Austria, as thousands of rescuers are fighting across federal states after rainfall caused flooding and chaos in Austria. EPA/AUSTRIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES