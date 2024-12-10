Teheran, rimpatriati 4mila iraniani dalla Siria
epa11766900 A child walks while wearing a military vest, one day after the overthrow of Syrian president al-Assad, in Damascus, Syria, 09 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad', as well as the release of all the prisoners. EPA/HASAN BELAL
TEHERAN, 10 DIC - L'Iran ha dichiarato che 4mila cittadini iraniani che si trovavano in Siria sono stati rimpatriati in seguito alla caduta dell'ex presidente siriano Bashar Al Assad. "Negli ultimi tre giorni, 4.000 cittadini iraniani sono stati rimpatriati in Iran", ha affermato Fatemeh Mohajerani, la portavoce del governo di Teheran, durante una conferenza stampa.
