Teheran, 'il potere iraniano umilierà i nostri nemici'

epa05078520 Former Iranian vice president and head of the reformist Islamic Iran Participation Front (IIPF), Mohammad Reza Aref gestures during a press conference after having his candidacy registered for upcoming Parliament elections, at the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, 22 December 2015. Media reported that Aref, who is the top candidate of reformist for the upcoming parliament elections, voiced hope for a change of power in parliament, wishing the reformists could achieve victory like the presidential elections 2013. Iran on 19 December began registering candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for 26 February 2016. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH