Teheran, 'il potere iraniano umilierà i nostri nemici'
TEHERAN, 26 OTT - Il primo vicepresidente iraniano Mohammad Reza Aref ha dichiarato che "il potere dell'Iran umilierà i nemici della madrepatria", in un messaggio sul suo account X in risposta agli attacchi israeliani alle basi militari in alcune città iraniane. Nel frattempo Tasnim, agenzia di stampa vicina alle Guardie Rivoluzionarie, ha citato una fonte informata secondo cui l'Iran è pronto a rispondere ai nuovi attacchi israeliani in modo appropriato. La fonte sostiene inoltre che l'annuncio di Israele di aver colpito 20 luoghi in Iran sarebbe "falso" e Tel Aviv starebbe cercando di amplificare il suo "debole" attacco.
