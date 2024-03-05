Taylor Swift ai suoi follower, andate a votare al Super Tuesday
American singer songwriter Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, 16 February 2024.
NEW YORK, 05 MAR - Taylor Swift invita i suoi 282 milioni di follower a votare nelle primarie del Super Tuesday. E lo fa senza schierarsi con nessuno dei candidati. "Voglio ricordarvi di votare per chi vi rappresenterà al potere. Se non lo avete ancora fatto, organizzatevi per votare", afferma la star su Instagram. Taylor Swift è divenuta di recente oggetto di teorie cospirazione da parte dell'estrema destra, che la ritiene un asset del Pentagono.
