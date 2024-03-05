Taylor Swift ai suoi follower, andate a votare al Super Tuesday

epa11159751 American singer songwriter Taylor Swift performS during the first night of The Eras Tour in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, 16 February 2024. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has descended on Melbourne, with the pop megastar expected to perform in front of the biggest crowds of her career so far. EPA/JOEL CARRETT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE, NO PUBLICATION COVERS, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES