Tajani, 'tragedia Marcinelle diventi giornata Ue della memoria'

epa10790107 A general view of a ceremony to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the Bois du Cazier coal mine accident in the Marcinelle district of Charleroi, Belgium, 08 August 2023. This major mining disaster took place on 08 August 1956 in which 262 men, most of them Italian workers, were killed. The accident marked the the end of the 'coal-arms' agreement, Belgium supplying Italy with low-cost coal: 200 kilos per day for each immigrant, and the end of one of the many chapters in the history of Italian emigration. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET