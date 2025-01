Tajani, spero che gli italiani in Germania non votino Afd

(L-R) Italy's Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, President of the European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber, Michael Barnier and Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz at Konrad-Adenauer-Haus during a Meeting EPP, in Berlin, Germany, 17 January 2025. ANSA/GIUSEPPE LAMI