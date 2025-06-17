Tajani, Putin mediatore? Pensi a fine invasione in Ucraina
epa12180897 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 17 June 2025. The production of military equipment by enterprises of the state corporation Rostec has increased dozens of times compared to 2021, said Sergei Chemezov. EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
AA
ROMA, 17 GIU - Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin "dovrebbe mediare per concludere l'invasione dell'Ucraina". Lo dice il ministro degli Esteri, Antonio Tajani, a chi gli chiede se il presidente russo possa essere un mediatore credibile per l'Iran.
