Tajani, 'l'Italia ha diritto alla vicepresidenza Ue'
epa11417585 Italy's Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani arrives at a European Peopleâ€™s Party (EPP) leaders meeting ahead of an informal European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 17 June 2024. EU leaders gather in Brussels following the European Parliament elections to discuss the next institutional cycle and to renew the European institutions top jobs with the need to reflect the diversity of the EU in terms of geography, country size, gender, and political affiliation. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
AA
BRUXELLES, 17 GIU - "Quello che conta" per l'Italia "è avere un vicepresidente e un commissario di serie A. L'Italia non può non avere una vicepresidenza, va chiesta e l'Italia ha diritto ad averla, è stato un errore non chiederla" nella scorsa legislatura. Lo ha detto il ministro degli Esteri e leader di Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, a margine del pre-vertice del Ppe a Bruxelles. "Siamo un Paese fondatore e abbiamo un ruolo importante da svolgere", ha aggiunto.
