Tajani, da Putin guerra ibrida ma fa parte del gioco

epa11387737 Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (C) speaks as he visits the 'Food for Gaza' initiative warehouses in Nepi, near Viterbo, Italy, 03 June 2024. 'Food for Gaza' initiative intended to facilitate the delivery of food aid, alleviate the suffering of the population and ensure food security in the Gaza Strip, according to a foreign ministry statement. ' It is a humanitarian project that we believe is right at a time of great difficulty on the Palestinian civilian population', said Tajani during an event to present the first shipment of aid collected for the initiative. EPA/VINCENZO LIVIERI