Taiwan, rilevati 26 aerei militari cinesi in circa tre ore

epa10106841 Taiwan Navy's Chi Yang-class frigate Ning Yang (FFG-938) is anchored at a harbour in Keelung city, Taiwan, 05 August 2022. Following a visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan, the Chinese military started to hold a series of live-fire drills in six maritime areas around Taiwan's main island, planned from 04 to 07 August 2022. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO