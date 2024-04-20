Taiwan, rilevati 21 aerei militari cinesi sull'isola

epa11082237 The flag of Taiwan waves outside the Chiang Kai-shek memorial hall in Taipei, Taiwan, 16 January 2024. The recent visit of former US officials to Taiwan was aimed at offering post-election talks and demonstrating cross-party support for bilateral ties, the chair of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said. The US Department of State, in a congratulatory note to Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election, said that the United States is committed to 'maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability' and work with Taiwan leadership by observing their longstanding unofficial relationship, consistent with the US one China policy. China has condemned foreign governments that congratulated the island's president-elect and strongly opposed the US having any form of official interaction with Taiwan following the recently concluded elections. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO