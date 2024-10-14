Taiwan, presidente Lai riunisce il Consiglio di sicurezza
epa11588652 Taiwan President William Lai (C) speaks during his visit inside a naval base in Penghu County, Taiwan, 06 September 2024. President Lai stated on 02 September that Beijing's motive for wanting to annex Taiwan is to 'transform the rules-based global order' and pursue 'hegemony,' rather than concerns about 'territorial integrity.' He noted in a television interview on Sunday evening that China's plan to attack and annex Taiwan does not stem from the actions or statements of any specific individual or political group. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
AA
PECHINO, 14 OTT - Il presidente taiwanese William Lai ha tenuto oggi un meeting "di alto livello" del Consiglio di sicurezza a seguito delle esercitazioni militari lanciate oggi dalla Cina attorno all'isola. "Per quanto riguarda le manovre di questa mattina, il presidente ha convocato la riunione e ha emesso istruzioni piuttosto chiare su come rispondere alla minaccia militare della Cina", ha affermato Joseph Wu, segretario generale del Consiglio di sicurezza nazionale. Le operazioni di Pechino sono state valutate "incoerenti con il diritto e le regolamentazioni internazionali, e richiedono un avvertimento", ha aggiunto l'ex ministro degli Esteri.
