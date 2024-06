Taiwan, 'non ci piegheremo' alle pressioni della Cina

epa11414267 Taiwan President William Lai delivers his speech during the Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy centennial celebrations (Whampoa Military Academy centennial celebrations) inside the Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 16 June 2024. President Lai is presiding over celebrations at the Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy to commemorate its 100th anniversary. The Kaohsiung-based academy is holding its main centennial event, featuring a large-scale military march with cadets. Additionally, ROC Military Academy honor graduates are dressed in various historical uniforms, including those from when the academy was based in mainland China, to honor its roots and century-long tradition. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO