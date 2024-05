Taiwan, esercitazioni cinesi sono provocazione a ordine mondiale

epa11365580 Anti-Chinese communism slogans are seen at the outlying Dadan Island where Taiwanese soldiers are stationed on, in Kinmen, Taiwan, 24 May 2024. According to Taiwan's national news agency Central News Agency, the Taiwanese coast guards have increased security near restricted waters in the Taiwan Straits following reports of Chinese coast guard incursions on the second day of military drills conducted by China around Taiwan. China's Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continued joint drills surrounding Taiwan Island for a second day with operations conducted to 'test the command's capabilities to jointly take control of battlefield and launch joint strikes', according to state media Xinhua. EPA/DANIEL CENG