Taiwan dispiega sue forze per 'rispondere' a esercitazioni Cina

epa11113586 A Taiwanese Air Force personnel observes as Taiwan Air Force E-2K Hawkeye aircraft takes off at the runway during Taiwan Air Force's take-off and landing drills inside an airbase in Pingtung, Taiwan, 30 January 2024. The government of Taiwan expressed its thanks to the United States on 28 January for reaffirming its commitment to peace across the Taiwan Strait. This followed a series of high-level discussions that took place over the weekend, involving National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO