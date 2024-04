Taiwan, 'cordoglio Cina? Bravi a dire e fare il contrario'

epa11258393 A man is transferred to a temporary facility for further treatment after he was rescued to safety from Taroko National Park, following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan, 04 April 2024. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan on the morning of 03 April, the strongest earthquake in 25 years, with multiple aftershocks. It has taken at least nine lives and injured more than a thousand people, with reports of dozens of people, including foreign nationals, trapped in mountainous areas in Hualien. EPA/Daniel Ceng