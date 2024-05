Taiwan: 4 navi cinesi sono entrate nelle nostre 'acque limitate'

epa11363069 A screen broadcasts the evening news about China conducting military drills around Taiwan, in Beijing, China, 23 May 2024. According to Chinese state media Xinhua, 'the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started a two-day joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan on 23 May'. Taiwan's Defense Ministry stated on 23 May that China was engaging in 'irrational provocation' by encircling Taiwan with its ongoing military exercises, just days after President William Lai's inauguration. EPA/WU HAO