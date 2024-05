Taiwan, 38 jet e 7 navi militari cinesi intorno all'isola

epa11005203 A Taiwan Air Force AT-3 trainer aircraft maneuvers at the tarmac during the Air Force Flight Training Command Formation Ceremony at an airbase in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 01 December 2023. As part of the ongoing military tension between China and Taiwan, there's been a notable increase in Chinese military aircraft incursions into Taiwan's airspace. The Taiwan Air Force is actively monitoring these situations, and responds by promptly scrambling fighter jets, such as the Mirage-2000 and F-16V, for interceptions. The Taiwan Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT) is being developed in Taiwan to replace the aging fleet of AT-3 and F-5 trainer aircraft. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO