Taiwan, 36 jet militari cinesi rilevati intorno all'isola

epa11000578 People inspect four Taiwan Air Force F-5 fighter jets and Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) (R) are parked at the tarmac inside an airbase in Taitung, Taiwan, 29 November 2023. Taiwan has announced plans to decommission its F-5 fighter jets next year. They will be replaced by Advanced Jet Trainers (AJTs) to enhance pilot training and keep the air force technologically updated. This move is in line with Taiwan's ongoing efforts to modernize its defense infrastructure. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO