Taiwan, 36 jet e 7 navi da guerra cinesi intorno all'isola

epa10567156 This handout picture made available on 10 April 2023 by Japan’s Defense Ministry Joint Staff Office via Jiji Press shows a fighter jet lifting off Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong in the sea, south of Miyako-jima, Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan. China is currently having military exercises around Taiwan. EPA/Japan’s Defense Ministry Joint Staff Office HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES