Taiwan: 32 jet e 5 navi da guerra cinesi intorno all'isola

epa11115042 Taiwan marine corps special forces maneuver during a joint fire strike and mine laying preparation exercise in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 31 January 2024. The government of Taiwan expressed its thanks to the United States on January 28 for reaffirming its commitment to peace across the Taiwan Strait. This followed a series of high-level discussions that took place over the weekend, involving National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO