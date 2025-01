Taiwan, 27 feriti per sisma di magnitudo 6 avvenuto nella notte

epaselect epa11315776 Taiwanese demolition workers prepare next to a partially collapsed building one month after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, 03 May 2024. The Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief reported on April 28 that donations had reached approximately 1.4 billion New Taiwan dollars (42.92 million US dollars) following a severe earthquake on April 03. The earthquake resulted in extensive damage and loss of life, particularly in Hualien County near the epicenter. Casualty statistics from Hualien include 17 deaths, 247 injuries ranging from minor to serious, and 2 missing persons of Singaporean nationality. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET