Sventato attentato ad Ambasciata Israele a Berlino

epaselect epa11648111 Police officers stand in a group in front of the Brandenburg Gate that is illuminated in the colors of the Israeli national flag in commemoration of the attack on Israel on 07 October and reads, in reference to the hostages, abducted by Hamas terror organization on 07 October 2023, 'Bring them home now' in Berlin, Germany, 07 October 2024. 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN