'Super tifone' Man-yi verso le Filippine, oltre 250mila evacuati

epa11714149 A weather unit supervisor of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) looks at an electronic screen projecting the track of Typhoon Toraji at a monitoring center in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 November 2024. Schools in Metro Manila suspended classes, and citizens were reminded to take necessary precautions as Typhoon Toraji struck the Northern Luzon region, bringing heavy rain and sustaining winds of 130 kilometers per hour. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA