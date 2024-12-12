Sullivan, 'penso che Netanyahu sia pronto ad un accordo'

epa11228507 US national security advisor Jake Sullivan, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 March 2024. Sullivan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on US President Joe Biden proposal to send a team of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington to discuss Israel's planning for Rafah and to lay out an alternative approach that would target Hamas and secure the Egypt-Gaza border without a full-scale invasion. EPA/AL DRAGO / POOL