Sudafrica: al lavoro per salvare minatori illegali intrappolati

epa11730604 Mine Rescue Services personnel prepare for a possible rescue at the entrance to a disused gold mine shaft in Stilfontein, around 150 kilometers south-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 November 2024. Official rescue personnel are inspecting the mine in order to access the possibility of an official rescue of illegal gold miners, or Zama Zama, who are trapped underground. A South African court has ordered the lifting of a police blockade of the abandoned gold mine, in which people are illegally located. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK