Strage Natale a Strasburgo, 30 anni al principale imputato

epa07230471 People look at candles, letters and flowers at a place close to the Christmas Market, in Strasbourg, France, 14 December 2018, where a terror attack took place. Cherif Chekatt, the perpetrator of the Christmas Market attack, has been killed, at a building rue de Lazaret, in the Neudorf district of Strasbourg, on 13 December 2018. Three people died following the shooting at the market and several more were seriously injured during the incident on 11 December 2018. EPA/RONALD WITTEK