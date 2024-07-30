Strage di Southport, una terza bambina è morta

epa11508244 Flowers tributes at the scene of a stabbing attack on Hart Street in Southport, Britain, 30 July 2024. Two children were killed and nine people were injured after a stabbing attack in Southport on 29 July. Armed police detained a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while the motivation for the attack was not being treated as terrorist related. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN