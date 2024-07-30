Strage di Southport, una terza bambina è morta
epa11508244 Flowers tributes at the scene of a stabbing attack on Hart Street in Southport, Britain, 30 July 2024. Two children were killed and nine people were injured after a stabbing attack in Southport on 29 July. Armed police detained a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while the motivation for the attack was not being treated as terrorist related. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
AA
LONDRA, 30 LUG - Una terza bambina, di nove anni, è morta in ospedale per le ferite subite nella strage avvenuta ieri nella città inglese di Southport. Lo ha dichiarato la Merseyside Police in un comunicato, confermando che le altre due vittime avevano sei e sette anni.
