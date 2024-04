Strage di capi di bestiame per la siccità nella pampa argentina

epa09779488 An animal lies dead due to drought in a sector affected by fires that consume large areas of the territory of the province of Corrientes, Argentina, 22 February 2022 (issued 23 February 2022). The fires in the Argentine province of Corrientes (northeast) have been devastating everything in their path for several weeks, to the point of burning 40% of the surface of the Ibera National Park, home to wetlands, grasslands and native forests, which face 'incalculable' losses in its biodiversity as a consequence of the fire. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT