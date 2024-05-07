Stormy Daniels testimone chiave in aula contro Trump
epa11314437 Former US President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings in his criminal trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York, USA, 02 May 2024. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. EPA/DOUG MILLS / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 07 MAG - La pornostar Stormy Daniels e' entrata in aula come testimone chiave dell'udienza odierna del processo a Donald Trump, presente il tycoon. La donna sta prestando giuramento.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti